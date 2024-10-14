Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Invests $944,000 in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000. AB Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for 0.9% of Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YEAR. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 156,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,420 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after buying an additional 34,825 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.63 on Monday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.