Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC Takes $227,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,561,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,467,000 after buying an additional 142,982 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 133,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after buying an additional 65,372 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,028.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000.

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $124.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $124.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

