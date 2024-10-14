Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $10.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.04.
ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
Read Our Latest Report on ACCD
Institutional Trading of Accolade
Accolade Price Performance
NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.
Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Accolade
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Accolade
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.