Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $10.68 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.04.

ACCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Accolade from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens dropped their price target on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Accolade from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the second quarter worth $43,000. GGV Capital LLC increased its position in Accolade by 242.9% in the first quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Accolade by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Accolade by 22.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Accolade has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $305.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

