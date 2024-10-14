ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Holdings Lifted by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,418 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 123.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 49.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 638.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $52.66 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $373.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACIW. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

