Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Has $669,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,574.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 393,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,655,000 after buying an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 114.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 363,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,290 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,418.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 88,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 86,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $10,044,000.

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.43. The company had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $142.62.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

