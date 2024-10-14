Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF makes up 10.0% of Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $28,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 15,759,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,142,000 after buying an additional 1,990,616 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,963,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,802,000 after purchasing an additional 536,251 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,771,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,783 shares during the last quarter.

CGGR stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 124,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $35.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

