Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Sells 229 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $244.94. 725,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985,163. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $177.54 and a 12 month high of $247.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.75.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

