ADENTRA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

ADENTRA Price Performance

ADENTRA stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57.

Get ADENTRA alerts:

Insider Transactions at ADENTRA

In other ADENTRA news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $302,328.00. Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADEN. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of ADENTRA from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ADENTRA from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ADENTRA from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of ADENTRA from C$51.50 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on ADENTRA from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ADENTRA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADEN

About ADENTRA

(Get Free Report)

ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.