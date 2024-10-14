ADENTRA Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:ADEN)

ADENTRA Inc. (TSE:ADEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
ADENTRA Price Performance
ADENTRA stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. ADENTRA has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.57.
Insider Transactions at ADENTRA
In other ADENTRA news, Senior Officer Daniel Brian Figgins sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $302,328.00. Insiders own 10.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADEN
About ADENTRA
ADENTRA Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets in Canada and the United States. It offers doors, decorative surfaces, moldings, stair parts, hardwood lumber, hardwood plywood, composite panels, and other building products to industrial manufacturers, home builder distribution yards, and home centers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ADENTRA
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ADENTRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADENTRA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.