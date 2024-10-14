Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Adler Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.27.
Adler Group Company Profile
