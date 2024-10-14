Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADPPF opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

