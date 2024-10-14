Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Purchases £100,171.20 in Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Grahame Cook bought 48,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100,171.20 ($131,096.98).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMS stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £437.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4,080.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 217.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.01. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 171.60 ($2.25) and a 12-month high of GBX 275.83 ($3.61).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 0.77 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,000.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

