Affiance Financial LLC Has $348,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Affiance Financial LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 3,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.23 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.65.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

