Affiance Financial LLC Sells 980 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Affiance Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $36.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

