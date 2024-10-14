Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $24.05 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,247 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $24,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the third quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPE stock remained flat at $18.13 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,708. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.