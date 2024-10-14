Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.0% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,043. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,504.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,834 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TER. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.57.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

