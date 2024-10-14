Affinity Wealth Management LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $287.42. 315,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $275.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.91. The company has a market capitalization of $431.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $287.69.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

