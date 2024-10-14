Affinity Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 5.8% of Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Affinity Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $32,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.66 on Monday, hitting $239.12. 445,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $144.40 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

