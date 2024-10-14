Aion Price Reaches $0.0015 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. Aion has a market capitalization of $810,230.37 and $10.17 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00068701 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006723 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001512 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,379.87 or 0.39992996 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

