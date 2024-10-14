Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air T stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.29% of Air T worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIRT opened at $16.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.72. Air T has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

Air T ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Air T had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.61%. The firm had revenue of $66.41 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

