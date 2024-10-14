Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Short Interest Update

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the September 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 584.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 8.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after purchasing an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Alarm.com from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Alarm.com stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 9.25. Alarm.com has a one year low of $49.70 and a one year high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

