Albertsons Companies (ACI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 15th. Analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Albertsons Companies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACI shares. Melius Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

