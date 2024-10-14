Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 167.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares during the quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,419,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,629,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 80,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,833. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday. Melius Research began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.54.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

