Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,910,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alignment Healthcare news, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $1,019,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,543,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,813,323. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,290. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,543,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,813,323. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,130. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 256,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after purchasing an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after purchasing an additional 968,637 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Report on Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of ALHC opened at $11.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.15. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Alignment Healthcare Company Profile
Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alignment Healthcare
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.