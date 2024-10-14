Alkermes’ (ALKS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen started coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alkermes will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after buying an additional 1,362,079 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alkermes by 14.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 371,039 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

