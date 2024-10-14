Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.46. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 19.15%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkermes by 421.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,393,000 after buying an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Alkermes by 301.5% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,699,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,050,000 after buying an additional 2,026,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alkermes by 31.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,640,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,939,000 after buying an additional 1,362,079 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

