ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALXO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $81.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,326,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 667,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,566,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,466,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in ALX Oncology by 423.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 635,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 514,133 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 87.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $2,271,000. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

