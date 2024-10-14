Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Update

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 384,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AMED opened at $96.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.24. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.52, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 12.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,838 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 6.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 14.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 158,398 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

