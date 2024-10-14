American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $86.00 at Bank of America

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. American International Group has a 1-year low of $58.69 and a 1-year high of $80.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.14). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. DRW Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 28,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

