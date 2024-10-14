American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Raised by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.19. 160,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,080. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

