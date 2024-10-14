Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial comprises 1.1% of Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Novare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,836,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.56.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $502.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.74 and its 200 day moving average is $434.44. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.63 and a 1-year high of $503.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

In related news, VP William Davies sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.07, for a total value of $3,846,009.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,881.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

