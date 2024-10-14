Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after buying an additional 3,045,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,701,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,137,000 after acquiring an additional 162,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,237,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,179,000 after buying an additional 481,214 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.95.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $328.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.92. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.70 and a 52-week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

