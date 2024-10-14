Analysts’ Downgrades for October 14th (AMGN, APP, ARCB, AS, AZO, BASFY, BRDG, BUSE, CAT, CNX)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 14th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $333.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $320.00.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $103.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $131.00.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $2,917.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $3,205.00.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. TD Cowen currently has $10.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $332.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $349.00.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $112.00.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $185.00 price target on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $0.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $46.00.

