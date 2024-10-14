Analysts Set Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Target Price at $132.24

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.00.

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Blackstone from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $153.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.14. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $88.59 and a twelve month high of $161.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

