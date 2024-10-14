Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target at $36.28

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FROG. TD Cowen decreased their price target on JFrog from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of JFrog to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JFrog from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $21.38 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,027,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,043,960.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 20,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $557,598.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,027,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,043,960.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,549,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,290,490. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,481 shares of company stock worth $4,930,847. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 33.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

