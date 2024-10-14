Analysts Set United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Target Price at $63.70

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRKS shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United Parks & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts has a 1-year low of $40.87 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 92.07% and a net margin of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Yoshikazu Maruyama sold 12,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $650,108.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,223.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,366 shares of company stock worth $1,938,984 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $739,000.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

