AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading 6.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.37. 130,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 324,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $949.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of -0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.82). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 255.68% and a negative net margin of 558.25%. The business had revenue of $10.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AnaptysBio

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 273,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AnaptysBio news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $347,230.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,536.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 273,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,794,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,517,354. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $945,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth $222,000.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

