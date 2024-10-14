AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 38.1% in September

AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400,000 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,747,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $615,990,000 after buying an additional 1,948,322 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,743,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,741 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 878,717 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,201,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,874,000 after purchasing an additional 431,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,032,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after purchasing an additional 379,701 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,432,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,945. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $32.57.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

