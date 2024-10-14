Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.75 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $272.48 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00008192 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00014429 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,009.87 or 0.99837758 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006790 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00054404 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02693491 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 329 active market(s) with $6,016,336.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars.

