Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,961 Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,732 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Nathan’s Famous worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Nathan’s Famous by 5.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $84.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.22. Nathan’s Famous, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.35 and a 12-month high of $84.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.58%.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

