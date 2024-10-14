Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 335 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $96.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $97.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.