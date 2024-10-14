Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned 0.18% of Ducommun worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ducommun by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 323.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,629.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $49,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,629.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 1,200 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $79,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,134.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $329,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ducommun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ducommun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $64.73 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $44.97 and a 52 week high of $67.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.85 and its 200 day moving average is $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $952.57 million, a PE ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

