Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.79.

Netflix stock opened at $722.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $736.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $686.60 and a 200-day moving average of $651.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,741,260. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

