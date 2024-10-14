Annex Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Farmland Partners worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 115,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its holdings in Farmland Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 19,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John A. Good acquired 24,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $243,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,465 shares in the company, valued at $877,619.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Farmland Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FPI opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.39 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.70. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

