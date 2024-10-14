Annex Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

SCZ stock opened at $66.01 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.71.

