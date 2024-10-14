Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $176.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.34. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.42 and a 52-week high of $176.40.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

