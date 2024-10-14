Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases 6,139 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 53.2% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Victory Capital by 50.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Victory Capital by 486.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 73,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $58.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $219.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $59.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victory Capital from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.44.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

