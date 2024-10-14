Annex Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

