Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $355,673,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $425,567,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $94.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

