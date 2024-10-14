AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.
AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile
