AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:AOTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.45 million, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of -1.84. AOT Growth & Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59.

AOT Growth & Innovation ETF Company Profile

The AOT Growth and Innovation ETF (AOTG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in a growth portfolio of low marginal cost companies in the US. Stocks are selected based on proprietary fundamental research and criteria. AOTG was launched on Jun 29, 2022 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

