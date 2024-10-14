Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $1,340,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 821,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,959 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 885,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,986,000 after purchasing an additional 271,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $40.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $73.80. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $199.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.89 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.99% and a negative return on equity of 138.32%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.