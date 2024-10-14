Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0001

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $17.92 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00046399 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012521 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Currency (APL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Apollo Currency has a current supply of 21,165,096,531. The last known price of Apollo Currency is 0.00006948 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $17.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aplfintech.com/apollo-currency/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.